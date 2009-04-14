Draft discussion: How much of a premium is on 'hybrid' players?

As part of a 10-day series previewing the 2009 NFL Draft, NFL.com takes a look at key strategic decisions facing NFL teams. NFL.com's Vic Carucci and NFL Network's Charles Davis discuss the topic of "hybrid" players in the draft. Considering the number of teams expected to utilize a 3-4 defense next season, how much of a premium is there on "hybrid" players, or players who can play more than one position? How much will it impact the first round, and who are the gems of this group?