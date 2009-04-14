Draft discussion: How much of a premium is on 'hybrid' players?

Published: Apr 14, 2009 at 11:46 AM

As part of a 10-day series previewing the 2009 NFL Draft, NFL.com takes a look at key strategic decisions facing NFL teams. NFL.com's Vic Carucci and NFL Network's Charles Davis discuss the topic of "hybrid" players in the draft. Considering the number of teams expected to utilize a 3-4 defense next season, how much of a premium is there on "hybrid" players, or players who can play more than one position? How much will it impact the first round, and who are the gems of this group?

Read their take and then enter into the discussion below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Divisional Round fact or fiction: Best weekend ever? Best game ever? Tom Brady's last game ever?

Did we just witness the best Divisional Round ever? The best single game ever? Tom Brady's last game ever? After an absolutely astonishing weekend in the NFL, Adam Schein plays a game of Fact or Fiction.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill disappointed with finish, bothered by 49ers-Rams NFC title game

More than a week after his team's disappointing finish in the Wild Card Round, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addressed the team's season and the club's future moving forward.
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton's future: 'I don't think any of us know'

Not even Saints owner Gayle Benson knows whether coach Sean Payton plans to return in 2022. "We don't know. You know, who knows?" Benson said Monday. "We'll find out soon enough, I guess."
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs OC Todd Downing following loss to Bengals

The Titans' offense struggled in Saturday's Divisional Round loss to the Bengals, but head coach Mike Vrabel offered his support for coordinator Todd Downing when speaking with reporters Monday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW