Draft buzz: Should we buy Cowboys running back talk?

When the Dallas Cowboys opted to let DeMarco Murray walk out the door in free agency, the assumption was that Jerry Jones had a plan.
We should probably still assume there's a plan ... though maybe not one we expected. There will be no Adrian Peterson in Dallas. And according to Jerry Jones, we shouldn't expect Todd Gurley or Melvin Gordon, either.
"It's not urgent. It's not urgent in the draft," Jones said Tuesday on the subject of drafting a Murray replacement. "We don't have that as a must to come out of here with a running back."
Should we believe it? We've reached the zenith of Lying Season after all, when NFL front offices will say just about anything to give them the best chance to get who they want come Thursday night in Chicago. After all, it would behoove the Cowboys to publicly distance themselves from the top running backs in the class.
But there is reason to believe Jerrah is telling the truth. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has heard talk that Dallas could wait until the third or even fourth round before addressing the running back position.
Jones believes in his in-house options, a group that includes returning players Lance Dunbar and Joseph Randle to go with recent Raiders cast-off Darren McFadden. Perhaps Jones really is convinced his offensive line -- the NFL's best in 2014 -- allows the Cowboys to turn any mortal ball-carrier into a Pro Bowl producer.
So ... is Jones for real, or is he bluffing? Here's the best news of all: We'll find out in about 48 hours.
Here's the rest of Tuesday's draft buzz:
» It's looking increasingly unlikely we'll see a blockbuster trade involving Adrian Peterson before the draft. Here's what Vikings GM Rick Spielman had to say on Tuesday: "We can just end the Adrian Peterson stuff. Our position has not changed. ... We have no interest in trading Adrian Peterson."
» The Texans could be in the market for a new safety in the draft. Rapoport reports that D.J. Swearinger, a second-round pick in 2013, is on the trade block.
» The Browns might "covet" Marcus Mariota, but what about the guy they took in the first round last year? Browns left tackle Joe Thomas told NFL Media's Andrea Kremer that Johnny Manziel has undergone a "night and day" transformation since last year. Could Manziel's positive first impressions out of rehab sway Cleveland's thinking?
» Ruston Webster and Ken Whisenhunt laughed in the face of environmental codes on Tuesday, spewing impressive amounts of smoke screen on the subject of Marcus Mariota. Webster added that the Titans have not had any trade talks with the Chargers. It certainly looks like Philip Rivers is staying put.
»Andrew Whitworth, veteran left tackle and professional gigantic human, has dared the Bengals to draft his replacement this weekend. Whitworth, 33, is the oldest starting left tackle in football.
» You thought last year's wide receiver class was good? Panthers GM Dave Gettleman predicts this year's class will be even deeper.
