Around the NFL

Draft buzz: Should we buy Cowboys running back talk?

Published: Apr 28, 2015 at 01:11 PM

When the Dallas Cowboys opted to let DeMarco Murray walk out the door in free agency, the assumption was that Jerry Jones had a plan.

We should probably still assume there's a plan ... though maybe not one we expected. There will be no Adrian Peterson in Dallas. And according to Jerry Jones, we shouldn't expect Todd Gurley or Melvin Gordon, either.

"It's not urgent. It's not urgent in the draft," Jones said Tuesday on the subject of drafting a Murray replacement. "We don't have that as a must to come out of here with a running back."

Should we believe it? We've reached the zenith of Lying Season after all, when NFL front offices will say just about anything to give them the best chance to get who they want come Thursday night in Chicago. After all, it would behoove the Cowboys to publicly distance themselves from the top running backs in the class.

But there is reason to believe Jerrah is telling the truth. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport has heard talk that Dallas could wait until the third or even fourth round before addressing the running back position.

Jones believes in his in-house options, a group that includes returning players Lance Dunbar and Joseph Randle to go with recent Raiders cast-off Darren McFadden. Perhaps Jones really is convinced his offensive line -- the NFL's best in 2014 -- allows the Cowboys to turn any mortal ball-carrier into a Pro Bowl producer.

So ... is Jones for real, or is he bluffing? Here's the best news of all: We'll find out in about 48 hours.

Here's the rest of Tuesday's draft buzz:

» It's looking increasingly unlikely we'll see a blockbuster trade involving Adrian Peterson before the draft. Here's what Vikings GM Rick Spielman had to say on Tuesday: "We can just end the Adrian Peterson stuff. Our position has not changed. ... We have no interest in trading Adrian Peterson."

» The Texans could be in the market for a new safety in the draft. Rapoport reports that D.J. Swearinger, a second-round pick in 2013, is on the trade block.

» The Browns might "covet" Marcus Mariota, but what about the guy they took in the first round last year? Browns left tackle Joe Thomas told NFL Media's Andrea Kremer that Johnny Manziel has undergone a "night and day" transformation since last year. Could Manziel's positive first impressions out of rehab sway Cleveland's thinking?

» Ruston Webster and Ken Whisenhunt laughed in the face of environmental codes on Tuesday, spewing impressive amounts of smoke screen on the subject of Marcus Mariota. Webster added that the Titans have not had any trade talks with the Chargers. It certainly looks like Philip Rivers is staying put.

»Andrew Whitworth, veteran left tackle and professional gigantic human, has dared the Bengals to draft his replacement this weekend. Whitworth, 33, is the oldest starting left tackle in football.

» You thought last year's wide receiver class was good? Panthers GM Dave Gettleman predicts this year's class will be even deeper.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants rookie WR Jalin Hyatt to don Odell Beckham's former No. 13: 'Want to start my own legacy with it'

Giants third-round pick ﻿Jalin Hyatt﻿ exceeded training camp expectations. Now the rookie is raising the bar a little higher. Hyatt, who wore No. 84 during offseason work, has switched to No. 13, the number famously donned by Odell Beckham Jr.
news

Josh Allen on whispers Bills' Super Bowl window is closing: 'I don't really hear all that outside noise'

The Buffalo Bills are a trendy pick to lose their grip on the AFC East after three consecutive seasons earning the crown. Josh Allen isn't hearing it.
news

Joshua Dobbs on Cardinals' QB1 gig: 'I put starting expectations on myself'

After being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Joshua Dobbs is aiming to potentially get the starting job for Week 1 of the 2023 season. "I put starting expectations on myself," Dobbs said
news

Giants DE Jihad Ward irked by 'Hard Knocks' portrayal of QB Aaron Rodgers tiff 

New York Giants defensive end Jihad Ward isn't happy with how he was portrayed in HBO's "Hard Knocks" regarding his tiff with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in last week's preseason finale.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach 'hopeful' DL Chris Jones is in 'lineup and he's ready to go' for Week 1

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is "hopeful" defensive end Chris Jones will be in the lineup Week 1.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been unsurprised for most of the standoff, but admitted Wednesday the situation has become a bit worrisome to the point he could see Nick Bosa missing game time. However, he was adamant his star pass rusher would not be traded. 
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs puts contract squabbles in past: 'It's a clean slate with me'

Following a lengthy absence from the team, Josh Jacobs returned to the Raiders facility Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since signing a new one-year deal over the weekend. 
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that any potential contract extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would come after the 2023 NFL season.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at length to reporters on Wednesday about this situation involving star running back Jonathan Taylor.
news

Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts

The Green Bay Packers were the "mystery" team involved in talks for a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice for first time since injuring calf in July

Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, a week and a half ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.