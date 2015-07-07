Dr. Waeckerle: What if an athlete isn't cleared to play?

A health care professional trained in the evaluation and management of concussions has the responsibility of providing state of the art care to the concussed student-athletes. The goal is to return them to their normal state of mental and physical well-being and, additionally, to return them to athletic competition with the same risk of injury that is inherent in the sport to all involved. This requires that concussion care adhere to principles of "best practices" in all stages of care, from injury to well being.