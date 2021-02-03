Around the NFL

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills: League COVID-19 positivity rate this season was 0.08%

Published: Feb 03, 2021 at 05:26 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills announced Wednesday during a conference call that the COVID-19 positivity rate for the NFL this season was 0.08%.

Those numbers portend to few cases that could have been expected had NFL players just lived within their communities, Sills said, four days prior to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

"We feel that our club facilities truly were some of the safest possible locations," Sills said.

Sills, who thanked the NFL Players Association and players for their diligence, announced that the league's pre-Super Bowl coronavirus stats -- which equated to the 0.08 positivity rate -- saw 262 COVID-19 cases among players and 463 among other personnel.

There is of course the Super Bowl remaining, but the league has remained diligent in maintaining COVID-19 protocols through Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown.

