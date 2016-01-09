Dowell Loggains named Bears offensive coordinator

While the Miami Dolphins hope that Adam Gase will bring stability to their offense, his departure from Chicago only means more changes for quarterback Jay Cutler.
So what's next? The Chicago Bearsannounced Monday that quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains is the team's new offensive coordinator. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday on NFL Network's GameDay First that Loggains was seen inside the building as the "heir apparent" to take over for Gase.
Loggains and Cutler are "very close," Rapoport noted.
It won't be easy to fill Gase's shoes, but the Bears knew he was out the door, with Rapoport noting that Chicago's coaching staff is happy for their fellow coach.
Loggains, meanwhile, has plenty of experience working with NFL passers after spending three seasons as the quarterbacks aide in Tennessee before taking over as the Titans' coordinator from 2012 to 2013. Loggains also milked a strong half season out of Brian Hoyer in Cleveland in 2014 before Kyle Shanahan's Browns attack crashed and burned.
The Bears are furnishing Cutler with a coach he knows and trusts. It's a move that should soften the blow of Gase's Saturday departure.