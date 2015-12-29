Doug Whaley: I 'cherish' my relationship with Rex Ryan

"Ownership has been great. My relationship with Rex Ryan is something that I cherish," Whaley said, via the team's official site. "I wake up every day happy to come in and work with him. My future, ownership doesn't have to tell me anything. I've always attacked my job with the mindset of let me do my job not to lose it, but to keep it and keep getting better. So until the ownership tells me I'm here for the long haul and get this team where we need to go."