Around the NFL

Doug Whaley: I 'cherish' my relationship with Rex Ryan

Published: Dec 29, 2015 at 04:09 AM

Organizational dysfunction is a fun buzzword that is thrown around this time of year when analysts line up potential firings for Black Monday. And while the term has been used in association with Bills general manager Doug Whaley and head coach Rex Ryan, Whaley wanted to step in and put out any fires on Tuesday.

"Ownership has been great. My relationship with Rex Ryan is something that I cherish," Whaley said, via the team's official site. "I wake up every day happy to come in and work with him. My future, ownership doesn't have to tell me anything. I've always attacked my job with the mindset of let me do my job not to lose it, but to keep it and keep getting better. So until the ownership tells me I'm here for the long haul and get this team where we need to go."

He added, when asked specifically about Pegula family ownership: "They're always looking at what they can do to help us get better and what they need to do as owners to get better. That's their philosophy and outlook they've conveyed to us every time we've met. When your ownership comes to you and asks what else they can do to help us do your job better, that's a perfect scenario and the closest thing you can get to utopia in this league."

Though this might be some end-of-season politicking by Whaley, he seems like the kind of general manager Ryan has always wanted. Ryan and former Jets general manager John Idzik clashed due to Idzik's penchant for saving money and hording draft picks -- a directive he was given by ownership.

Whaley has been passenger side for some big-time wheeling and dealing during the Ryan era, which included a trade for LeSean McCoy and a massive seven-year, $103.2 million extension for defensive tackle Marcell Dareus.

He's aggressive just like Ryan, and they should find some common ground, especially after landing their quarterback of the near future in Tyrod Taylor.

The Bills cannot move on from their GM and place Ryan in the same situation he was in just a few years ago when Jets owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Mike Tannenbaum and forced his replacement to keep Ryan on board. It was awkward from the start and carried a lingering distrust that never quite went away.

If Whaley is still happy to come to work every day with Ryan, that's all the Pegula's need to hear.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 3 recap: 'We're going places'

Dan Campbell is back at it with another resounding speech, Jamaal Williams is chirping away in a joint practice and the Lions might just pull out a preseason win. NFL.com's Brendan Walker recaps the latest episode of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, will miss at least first four weeks of season

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, meaning he won't be available to play until Week 5.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery, out 2-4 weeks

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, one of the Los Angeles Chargers' prized offseason acquisitions, will miss 2-4 weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.

news

Browns' Myles Garrett on facing Baker Mayfield in Week 1: 'There's no rivalry there'

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett says there is no rivalry with his former Browns teammate Baker Mayfield following a trade to Carolina. The Browns face the Panthers to kick off the 2022 season.

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season

Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave injury updates on CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer as the final roster-cut deadline looms. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

news

Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'

Lions coach Dan Campbell made a unique decision to empower his players on Monday by allowing his players to run practice.

news

Mike Gesicki on playing additional snaps with Dolphins backups: 'I need all the reps I can get'

When the Dolphins backups entered in the second quarter against Las Vegas, Mike Gesicki remained in the game. The tight end noted that he wanted to get more reps as he is essentially learning a new position in Mike McDaniel's scheme.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on tough love for QB Desmond Ridder: 'We're not waiting on him as a rookie'

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has impressed through two preseason games, displaying good accuracy and mobility, but coach Arthur Smith isn't letting the small stuff slide.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates returned to the team's facility and is set to sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Bates had skipped the offseason program after failing to agree to a long-term deal.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE