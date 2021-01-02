Doug Pederson likely to remain as Eagles head coach

All signs are pointing to Doug Pederson remaining as Philadelphia Eagles coach after the season's conclusion on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

There has been and will continue to be a focus on how current leadership can get things back on track for 2021, Rapoport added.

Pederson is expected back, but with significant changes elsewhere within the Eagles, not the least of which will be the departure of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who won't be back with the team and is contemplating retirement.

Pederson is in his fifth season with the Eagles and has a 42-36-1 record, having memorably piloted Philadelphia to its only Super Bowl title in the 2017 season. Since then, though, the Eagles sputtered to back-to-back 9-7 showing ahead of this year's 4-10-1 record in which they're the only team eliminated in a sub-par NFC East.