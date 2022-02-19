Around the NFL

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Published: Feb 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Doug Pederson, recently minted as the seventh full-time head coach in Jacksonville Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.

Pederson spoke alongside offensive coordinator Press Taylor and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, both of whom will be first-timers in their respective positions.

"That's the key for any head coach, to have the great coordinators," Pederson said, per the team's website. "That element really kind of fell into place for me with Press, Mike and [special teams coordinator] Heath Farwell."

Taylor, the 34-year-old younger brother of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, spent eight seasons in Philadelphia (three with Chip Kelly and five with Pederson) and one under Frank Reich in Indianapolis before signing on with the Jags. He will be surrounded by former offensive coordinators all over Jacksonville's staff (Pederson, passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy) as he attempts to jump-start what was, in 2021, one of the league's most lifeless attacks.

"It's exciting, bringing different personalities and different experiences together to build the best possible offense," Taylor said. "We didn't take Doug's Eagles playbook, roll it out on the table and say, 'This is what we do.' We said, 'Here are our experiences. What do you guys do well?'

"We're combining everybody together to build the best offense. That can only work if everybody puts their ego aside and is truly in it to do what is best for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time."

Taylor will not be the primary play-caller, however, as Pederson reiterated Friday that will be his role.

Caldwell, 50, was a teammate of Pederson's on the Eagles and, like his new head coach, has Super Bowl-winning experience; he served as Tampa Bay's linebackers coach under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles during its 2020 title run. Caldwell will be flanked by yet another veteran defensive coach, Jags defensive assistant Bob Sutton, in northern Florida.

"Bob will be a great resource. He has a bunch of knowledge," Caldwell said. "It's something I can bang an idea off or have him bring an idea to me. He's a guy I'm going to lean on."

Though Pederson said the 2022 Jags aren't exactly sure who they are "identity-wise" yet, he is confident in the pieces on the roster.

"I see talent, honestly," Pederson said. "Is it perfect? No. You see flashes. You see the offense taking strides throughout the course of the year. You see the defense making those strides. Now, it's about, 'We've got to be consistent every week.' There has to be consistency. There has to be ownership with that.

"We're going to add talent. We're going to add competition. We're going to bring value to the roster. Every team does that. We're no exception to that. But I see talent here."

The talent didn't show up in 2021, despite a good mix of youngsters (﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿, Travis Etienne﻿, James Robinson, Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿) and veterans (Marvin Jones﻿, Jamal Agnew﻿, Myles Jack﻿, Brandon Linder﻿) across the roster. Jacksonville slumped to a 3-14 record under one-and-done coach Urban Meyer and interim boss Darrell Bevell. The Jaguars own the top pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, the second straight year Jacksonville will be selecting No. 1.

With Super Bowl champion assistants on his coaching staff and cap room and picks to spare, Pederson hopes to flip the script, eventually, in Duval.

"I'm trying to turn this into a winning program, a winning organization," Pederson said. "Do you learn from the past? Of course. Do you study it? Of course. At the same time, my focus has always been a forward-thinking approach to everything we do.

"It's not an overnight fix. It's going to be a fix that we've got to do one player at a time, one coach at a time, and get it turned around."

Related Content

news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

The Lions and Anthony Lynn parted ways weeks ago, but he's offering nothing but praise for head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defender's return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

For the first time in years, Dak Prescott doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
news

Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW