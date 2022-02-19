Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, recently minted as the seventh full-time head coach in Jacksonville Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.

Pederson spoke alongside offensive coordinator Press Taylor and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, both of whom will be first-timers in their respective positions.

"That's the key for any head coach, to have the great coordinators," Pederson said, per the team's website. "That element really kind of fell into place for me with Press, Mike and [special teams coordinator] Heath Farwell."

Taylor, the 34-year-old younger brother of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, spent eight seasons in Philadelphia (three with Chip Kelly and five with Pederson) and one under Frank Reich in Indianapolis before signing on with the Jags. He will be surrounded by former offensive coordinators all over Jacksonville's staff (Pederson, passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy) as he attempts to jump-start what was, in 2021, one of the league's most lifeless attacks.

"It's exciting, bringing different personalities and different experiences together to build the best possible offense," Taylor said. "We didn't take Doug's Eagles playbook, roll it out on the table and say, 'This is what we do.' We said, 'Here are our experiences. What do you guys do well?'

"We're combining everybody together to build the best offense. That can only work if everybody puts their ego aside and is truly in it to do what is best for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time."

Taylor will not be the primary play-caller, however, as Pederson reiterated Friday that will be his role.

Caldwell, 50, was a teammate of Pederson's on the Eagles and, like his new head coach, has Super Bowl-winning experience; he served as Tampa Bay's linebackers coach under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles during its 2020 title run. Caldwell will be flanked by yet another veteran defensive coach, Jags defensive assistant Bob Sutton, in northern Florida.

"Bob will be a great resource. He has a bunch of knowledge," Caldwell said. "It's something I can bang an idea off or have him bring an idea to me. He's a guy I'm going to lean on."

Though Pederson said the 2022 Jags aren't exactly sure who they are "identity-wise" yet, he is confident in the pieces on the roster.

"I see talent, honestly," Pederson said. "Is it perfect? No. You see flashes. You see the offense taking strides throughout the course of the year. You see the defense making those strides. Now, it's about, 'We've got to be consistent every week.' There has to be consistency. There has to be ownership with that.