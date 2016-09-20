Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz showing maturity

"I thought he played well, obviously well enough to win," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said after the 29-14 win over Chicago. "Again, he took care of the football and stood in there made some nice, tough throws. Again, by no means was it perfect, but at the same time he's seeing things really well and he's commanding the huddle. And the dialogue on the sideline with players and coaches with him is something a nine- or 10-year vet would do, and it's just showing his maturity and the ability that he has to play quarterback."