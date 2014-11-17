Around the NFL

Doug Marrone sticking with Kyle Orton as Bills' QB

Published: Nov 17, 2014 at 03:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After this week's 22-9 loss to the Dolphins -- in which his offense looked meager -- Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone said the thought of returning to EJ Manuel as the starting quarterback "never crossed my mind."

After letting it cross his mind over the weekend, Marrone came to the same conclusion: Kyle Ortonwill remain the Bills' starting signal-caller.

"Right now I'm sticking with Kyle, we'll go with who gives us the best chance to win," he said, per the team's official Twitter feed.

That statement is perhaps a bigger indictment on Manuel and another dagger to the idea that the first-round pick could be developed into a quality quarterback.

Orton has struggled to push the Bills' offense into the end zone, as it constantly sputters out in the red zone. One of the telltale signs of a good-but-not-great backup quarterback is moving it between the 20s and not being able to punch it home consistently. Orton has been the quintessential backup/bridge quarterback in six games this season.

Still, at 5-5 the Bills sit on the outskirts of the playoff picture in a crowded AFC pool. Moving back to Manuel at this point might signal the waving of the white flag for Marrone. He's not yet ready to do that.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Urban Meyer fired as Jaguars head coach after 2-11 start to first season

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer late Wednesday night amid a turbulent and tumultuous first season for Meyer in the NFL.
news

Former Jaguars K Josh Lambo says head coach Urban Meyer kicked him before preseason practice

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ has alleged in comments to the Tampa Bay Times that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him during a warm-up before a preseason practice.
news

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Dolphins signed former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW