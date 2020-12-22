Around the NFL

Doug Marrone not concerned with Jaguars' draft position in final two weeks

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 10:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's Week 16, so tank talk is expected.

In Jacksonville, it's a hot topic, especially after the Jets did the Jaguars a favor by finally winning a game Sunday. But Doug Marrone isn't coaching with the goal of tanking, because even though there are water tanks (pools, for humans) in Jacksonville's home stadium, on-field tanking isn't exactly going to preserve his employment with the Jaguars -- even if it meant securing the top pick and quarterback of the future.

"No one's advised me anything different than to go out there and win," Marrone said Monday, via ESPN. "I mean I was young growing up and had a favorite team and was excited to see where they were going to pick. I look back and I understand, but, I mean ... we're trying to win. I mean, we're doing everything we possibly can and that's my job right now and I owe it to the coaches and players.

"None of us are going to look at this and the future. No one knows what's going to happen tomorrow, never mind at the end of the year. But I do understand the question and appreciate it."

Way back at the start of Week 2, the Jaguars weren't thinking about the draft, or Trevor Lawrence. They were enjoying a Victory Monday, which preceded 13 straight losses. That one win made a painful season miserable because it meant the Jaguars still needed help to make the most of a forgettable campaign.

The Jets provided such assistance with their victory over the Rams. Now, it's a close race to see who finishes worse -- a race no decent competitor wants a part of, especially in today's results-based NFL.

"I feel a sense of responsibility," Marrone said. "I've always taken a lot of pride of being able to get a football team to play well and a team that people can be proud of. I think when people start talking about that then they know that you're not obviously performing to the level that you want to perform to. Myself personally it's very difficult for me to manage a team to really read about what goes on or what people say or anything like that, so I really don't pay a lot of attention to that. I've just got too much going on.

"But I'm not an idiot, either. I understand that there's talk out there. I just think the way today's world is everyone's going to have their opinion, everyone's going to write what they want to write, and they're free to do it. That's why it's such a great country."

That great country was founded on the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. No one's happy when they're losing, but Jags fans might be very happy in April. It just won't arrive purposely, not if Marrone has anything to do with it.

Related Content

news

Dwayne Haskins apologizes after posts show Washington QB maskless at club

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts which showed quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ partying at a gentleman's club and not wearing a mask while surrounded by partygoers following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Lions close facility after two positive COVID-19 tests

The Lions have closed their facility after a player and non-player tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Frank Reich 'glad' Colts are in 'shocking' playoff race

Coach Frank Reich is glad that the Colts are in a crazy playoff race in the AFC. Each week is critical to them getting a playoff berth.
news

Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team Week 16 matchup moved to late window

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the kickoff time for Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and NFC East-leading Washington Football Team has been changed.
news

'Two weeks out' from playoffs, skidding Steelers not getting job done

Cincinnati held on Monday night, taking a 27-17 win into the winter solstice and leaving the Steelers dazed and searching for answers once again.
news

What we learned from Bengals' win over Steelers on Monday night

Jumping out to a 17-point first-half lead, the Bengals were led by a tenacious defense and the offensive play of quarterback Ryan Finley and running back Giovani Bernard as they stunned the Steelers with a massive 27-17 Monday night upset. 
news

Rams RB Cam Akers (ankle) to miss Week 16 vs. Seahawks

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday afternoon that running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will not play against the Seahawks in Week 16
news

NFL players react to 2021 Pro Bowl roster announcement

On Monday afternoon, the NFL announced the complete AFC and NFC rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Players named to the Pro Bowl, as well some of their teammates, weighed in on the selections.
news

NFL reveals complete AFC, NFC rosters for 2021 Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Check out the complete AFC and NFC rosters.
news

Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday's Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals game.
news

NFL community pays respect to Hall of Famer Kevin Greene following his passing

Following the Pro Football Hall of Fame's announcement that Hall of Famer and pass-rushing great Kevin Greene passed away at the age of 58, the NFL community took a moment to offer its condolences.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW