Doug Marrone: Jaguars 'all-in' on defeating Titans

Published: Dec 26, 2017 at 11:30 PM
Kevin Patra

Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills will be happy with Doug Marrone.

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars being locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC heading into Sunday's tilt versus the Tennessee Titans, the coach said he doesn't plan to sit players in the season finale.

"Make no mistake about it so there's not a lot of talk about it during the week: We're going to play to win and we're going to do everything possible to win this game, period," Marrone said during a conference call Tuesday, via The Florida Times-Union. "I'm not even thinking about what happens beyond that. That's the way we're going to go about our business this week."

The move doesn't come as a shock given the history of Tom Coughlin, the Jags' executive vice president, who didn't believe in resting players before the playoffs during his time with the New York Giants.

With the Jaguars coming off a frustrating loss Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, Marrone wants his starters to have a positive game heading into the postseason.

"When we went over [the situation], I said, 'Hey, listen, we're going to bounce back, we're going to work our [butts] off this week and we're going to go out and win this game and win this quarter [of the year],'" Marrone said. "That was pretty much the conversation. There wasn't any wavering from anyone about what we wanted to do and what we wanted to accomplish this week. We're 100 percent all-in on winning this football game."

While injured players will sit, the Jags not resting healthy men will make life more difficult for the Titans, who are entering a win-and-in scenario in Week 17. A victory by Jacksonville opens the door for the Chargers and Bills to sneak into the playoffs.

