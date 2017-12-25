NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17

This is it. We're on the cusp of Week 17, when the playoff scenarios become labyrinthine and the postseason comes down to one scenario of a matrix of possibilities. Some teams are simply win and they're in (Baltimore, Tennessee), while others need some help (Buffalo, Seattle).

You could spend time assembling a wall full of possibilities -- or you could make life easier on yourself by scrolling down to read the breakdown. Besides, there are Christmas cookies to eat.

AFC

CLINCHED: Pittsburgh -- AFC North; New England -- AFC East and a first-round bye; Jacksonville -- AFC South; Kansas City -- AFC West

ELIMINATED: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Denver, Houston, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, Miami, Oakland

New England Patriots

New England clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:

1) NE win

2) PIT loss

3) NE tie + PIT tie

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:

1) PIT win + NE loss or tie

2) PIT tie + NE loss

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth:

1) BAL win or tie

2) BUF loss or tie

3) TEN loss or tie

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth:

1) TEN win

2) TEN tie + BUF loss or tie + LAC loss or tie

3) BUF loss + LAC loss

Los Angeles Chargers

L.A. Chargers clinch a playoff berth:

1) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie

2) LAC win + TEN loss or tie + BAL win or tie

3) LAC tie + TEN loss + BUF loss or tie

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo clinches a playoff berth:

1) BUF win + BAL loss

2) BUF win + LAC loss or tie + TEN loss or tie

3) BUF tie + LAC loss + TEN loss

NFC

CLINCHED: Philadelphia -- NFC East and first-round bye; Minnesota -- NFC North; L.A. Rams -- NFC West; New Orleans -- playoff berth; Carolina -- playoff berth

ELIMINATED: San Francisco, N.Y. Giants, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Washington, Arizona, Green Bay, Detroit, Dallas

Philadelphia Eagles

IF PHILADELPHIA BEATS OAKLAND

Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs.

IF OAKLAND BEATS PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:

1) PHI win

2) MIN loss

3) PHI tie + MIN tie

Minnesota Vikings

IF PHILADELPHIA BEATS OAKLAND

Minnesota clinches a first-round bye:

1) MIN win or tie

2) CAR loss or tie

3) NO win

IF OAKLAND BEATS PHILADELPHIA

Minnesota clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:

1) MIN win + PHI loss or tie

2) MIN tie + PHI loss

Minnesota clinches a first-round bye:

1) MIN win or tie

2) CAR loss or tie

3) NO win

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans clinches NFC South:

1) NO win

2) CAR loss

3) NO tie + CAR tie

Carolina Panthers

Carolina clinches NFC South:

1) CAR win + NO loss or tie

2) CAR tie + NO loss

Carolina clinches a first-round bye:

1) CAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss + LAR loss or tie

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta clinches a playoff berth:

1) ATL win

2) SEA loss

3) ATL tie + SEA tie

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle clinches a playoff berth:

1) SEA win + ATL loss or tie

2) SEA tie + ATL loss