Double whammy: Seahawks CBs Trufant, Wilson suffer concussions

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks' two starting cornerbacks have been diagnosed with concussions.
Marcus Trufant and Josh Wilson didn't practice Wednesday, and Seahawks coach Jim Mora didn't specifically address their playing status for Sunday's game against Brett Favre and the Minnesota Vikings.
"We'll have a couple guys that might be limited (in practice), but nothing serious," Mora said.
Wilson was injured in the same game when his head slammed off the leg of Beanie Wells and then the turf as the cornerback tried to tackle the Cardinals' rookie running back during the second quarter. Wilson also returned to play.
Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck resumed practicing. The three-time Pro Bowl pick had missed the previous two Wednesday practices because of broken ribs and a sore shoulder.
"Yes, that's a good thing," Mora said. "The last two Wednesdays, he's been somewhat limited. That'll help us continue to develop."
