Double reverse: Now Peyton wants advice from Eli

Published: Jan 22, 2008 at 04:10 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Take it from Peyton Manning: He's ready to get some advice from his kid brother.

The quarterbacks spoke Sunday night after Eli Manning led the New York Giants past Green Back 23-20 in the NFC championship game. Now the Giants are on a most improbable run to the Super Bowl, which Peyton won last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

"He said I'm past the point where he can give me advice anymore," Eli Manning said Monday, grinning while recalling his phone call with his older brother. "He wants it the other way now. I don't know if I agree with him, but it's great to hear it from him."

The Giants now await the New England Patriots, who are 18-0 and seeking a Super Bowl victory to cap a perfect season.

"I don't know how to stop Tom Brady," Manning said. "That's a question for our defense. He's a heck of a player, and he's had an unbelievable season. It's not going to be easy."

The oddsmakers made New England a 13½-point favorite. The Giants nearly derailed the Patriots' perfect season in the regular-season finale, losing 38-35 in a game few gave New York any shot of winning.

Eli Manning said Peyton has been a source of strength for him as he struggled before finding his groove in the playoffs.

"My family has been unbelievable, to have someone who after a bad game or anything that happens, they're right by your side. Peyton has been wonderful to me," Manning said. "He has been a great person to talk to."

Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Eli hasn't changed. He's just getting more credit now for doing what he has been doing all along.

"His temperament is so great. He stays out of the valley, and doesn't get up on the peak," the coach said. "He's mentally taking charge of everything. He's in a position where he leads his team to victory. He likes that spot."

Coughlin praised his quarterback for making passes when he must and avoiding interceptions and forced throws. Against Green Bay, Manning completed 21 of 40 passes for 254 yards, with no interceptions.

"We know what he's capable of," Coughlin said, "and he's just scratching the surface of it."

Eli Manning did acknowledge that his brother gave him some advice for the Super Bowl.

"He said, 'This is fun, just take it all in,"' he said.

