Dorial Green-Beckham leads list of Week 16 sleepers

When the Seahawks welcome the Rams to their building on Sunday, they'll find another game script favorable to running the football. St. Louis allowed the third-most yards in the NFL the last four weeks on a 5.01 yards per carry figure. If Christine Michael sees the bulk of the carries once again, he could be looking at another career day in a favorable spot. Of course, your fantasy championship is more comfortable not in the hands of Michael, but if you are desperate, and many of you likely are, there is some reason for optimism here.