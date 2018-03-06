 Skip to main content
Donte Moncrief on Ravens' free agency radar

Published: Mar 06, 2018 at 03:02 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome promised to "leave no stones unturned" in revamping Baltimore's paper-thin receiver room.

Under Stone No. 1: Donte Moncrief?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport called the former Colts pass-catcher a "match that's worth watching" for the Ravens as next week's free-agency launch nears.

Moncrief would come cheap after back-to-back down campaigns in Indianapolis. A one-year deal would make plenty of sense for a 24-year-old receiver angling to revive his career.

Moncrief would give Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco another much-needed target with Baltimore likely to cut ties with Jeremy Maclin and bypass re-signing Mike Wallace. The Ravens are still waiting for 2015 first-rounder Breshad Perriman to show signs of life.

Beyond free agency, the Ravens also remain a candidate to use the 16th overall pick on a receiver while signing additional bodies on the open market. Staring down his final year in the front office, Ozzie is just getting rolling.

