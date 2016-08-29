Donald Trump on Kaepernick: Find another country

"I think the two presidential candidates that we currently have also represent the issues that we have in this country right now," Kaepernick said. "You have Hillary who's called black teens or black kids super predators. You have Donald Trump who is openly racist. We have a presidential candidate who deleted emails and done things illegally and is a presidential candidate. That doesn't make sense to me. Because if that was any other person, you'd be in prison. So what is this country really standing for?"