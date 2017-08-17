 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Donald Penn holdout helping Raiders develop depth?

Published: Aug 17, 2017 at 02:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn continues to hold out for a new deal. The Raiders would prefer their starting left tackle be in camp, but offensive line coach Mike Tice decided to spin positive, pointing out Penn's absence gives Oakland a chance to build depth and cross-train along the line.

"Well, it's always good when you develop in depth," Tice said Wednesday, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "We had a number of days when we were down to 11 and 10 players."

Added Tice: "When you have that, you get the ability ... the opportunity to develop your depth. In the long run, it's actually a good thing."

Penn has been working out with Hall of Famers during his holdout, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported a dozen days ago.

The Raiders have also seen rookie tackle David Sharpe miss a few days, and rookie tackle Jaylan Ware suffer a concussion. Left guard Kelechi Osemele also skipped some practices to get a veteran's day rest.

Starting right tackle Marshall Newhouse is spending practice periods at left tackle, with Vadal Alexander moving into the first-team unit on the right side. All the moving parts could help buoy Oakland's offense if injuries strike during the season.

As for when Penn returns, Tice said he can't sit around and wait for that to happen.

"Where I'm at right now is I have to get us ready to go out and beat Tennessee," Tice said of the Raiders' season opener on Sept. 10 in Nashville. "So right now, I have Marshall on the left and I have Vadal on the right and I have David doing a little bit more each day, playing both sides. That's what we have.

"I can't sit here and wonder when D.P. is going to come back. Right now I've moved forward with Marshall is on the left and Vadal is on the right and David is swinging. That's reality right now. I can't think that there's going to be something else there until it's there."

Penn's holdout is one of the training camp storylines flying under the radar. The Raiders' offensive line is a strength of the team. But if Penn's holdout lingers into the regular season, it could throw the whole Oakland offense out of whack.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers trade up to select South Carolina WR Xavier Legette with No. 32 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with Buffalo Bills.
news

Chiefs trade up, select Texas WR Xavier Worthy with No. 28 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthywith the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Lions trade up to select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold at No. 24 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions traded up to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Dallas Cowboys
news

Jaguars select LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Rams select Florida State DE Jared Verse with No. 19 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Colts draft UCLA edge Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected UCLA edge Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Raiders select Georgia TE Brock Bowers with No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Broncos draft Oregon QB Bo Nix with No. 12 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Vikings trade up twice in Round 1 to select J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner

The Vikings traded up to select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after completing a deal with the New York Jets. Minnesota later traded up again to grab Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall.
news

Falcons select Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with No. 8 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Giants select LSU WR Malik Nabers with No. 6 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Chargers draft Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 5 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.