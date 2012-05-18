Donald Driver emphasizes intention to stay with Packers

Published: May 18, 2012 at 03:36 PM

Green Bay Packers receiver Donald Driver clarified the meaning behind a bizarre tweet about his future with the team on Friday, saying that he wanted only to illustrate his commitment to the franchise.

Jeremiah: The Magnificent Seven

Daniel Jeremiah lists the seven most dominant players in the league today, with one caveat: No QBs allowed! More ...

"I think so many people right now are worried if I'm going to be a Packer," Driver told the Green Bay Press Gazette on Friday. "I'm still under contract. My contract is not over with the Packers. I will be a Packer for life. I don't think that's ever going to change."

The 37-year-old Driver's future has been in doubt of late, because he is coming off a down season and is set to make $4.8 million in 2012. Packers leadership has been refusing to comment on its plans for him.

On Thursday, Driver tweeted the following: "Hello everyone: I'm a packer for life. It will never change. Go Pack Go!!!!"

Driver's agent, Jordan Woy, then went out of his way to quash talk that Driver might have been saying goodbye to the team, telling former Packers executive Andrew Brandt that Driver will "be back" with the Packers.

On Friday, Driver told the Press Gazette that fans shouldn't "listen to the reporters, the media," but trust him and the Packers that Driver "will be a Packer for life."

According to the Press Gazette, Woy indicated that Driver's status with the Packers will be resolved after he's done with his obligation to the popular reality TV show "Dancing With the Stars," on which Driver is a finalist.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Dean Spanos' sister, Dea, petitions court to force Chargers sale

The sister of Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos, Dea Spanos Berberian, is petitioning a California court to put one-third of the team's ownership stake up for sale.
news

Minnesota, Oklahoma State, UCF pro days: Rashod Bateman makes case for first round

Rashod Bateman, a potential first-round wide receiver, answered questions about his speed, but he wasn't the only prospect who helped himself at one of Thursday's pro days.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley discusses draft process

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to recent pro days from Florida, LSU and Notre Dame and discuss the top QB prospects in the draft. Plus, the duo talk to VA Tech CB Caleb Fairley about the draft process.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW