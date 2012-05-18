Donald Driver emphasizes intention to stay with Packers

Green Bay Packers receiver Donald Driver clarified the meaning behind a bizarre tweet about his future with the team on Friday, saying that he wanted only to illustrate his commitment to the franchise.
"I think so many people right now are worried if I'm going to be a Packer," Driver told the Green Bay Press Gazette on Friday. "I'm still under contract. My contract is not over with the Packers. I will be a Packer for life. I don't think that's ever going to change."
The 37-year-old Driver's future has been in doubt of late, because he is coming off a down season and is set to make $4.8 million in 2012. Packers leadership has been refusing to comment on its plans for him.
On Thursday, Driver tweeted the following: "Hello everyone: I'm a packer for life. It will never change. Go Pack Go!!!!"
Driver's agent, Jordan Woy, then went out of his way to quash talk that Driver might have been saying goodbye to the team, telling former Packers executive Andrew Brandt that Driver will "be back" with the Packers.
On Friday, Driver told the Press Gazette that fans shouldn't "listen to the reporters, the media," but trust him and the Packers that Driver "will be a Packer for life."
According to the Press Gazette, Woy indicated that Driver's status with the Packers will be resolved after he's done with his obligation to the popular reality TV show "Dancing With the Stars," on which Driver is a finalist.