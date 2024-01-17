Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

Tyreek Hill played his former team for the second time on Sunday.

The first came during a regular-season game in Germany. The Miami Dolphins' Super Wild Card Weekend showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs marked Hill's return to Arrowhead Stadium, however.

As seen on Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins' finale, Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

Unfortunately for Hill and Co., it stood as the lone and final offensive highlight for the Dolphins, who succumbed to the reigning Super Bowl champion, 26-7.

In the bitter Kansas City cold, Miami's season concluded with the wild-card loss on Saturday and so too did the team's run on Hard Knocks, the show's season finale following the team's.

After his TD score, which came early in the second quarter and cut the Dolphins' deficit to 10-7, Hill ran to his wife and gave her the touchdown ball. He then told his teammates on the sideline, "Lean on me, lean on me."

The Dolphins were unable to do that, though. Hill finished the game with five catches on eight targets for 62 yards and the score. Or, four catches for nine yards other than his highlight-reel play.