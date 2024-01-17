Around the NFL

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

Published: Jan 16, 2024 at 08:06 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins' season finale airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

Tyreek Hill played his former team for the second time on Sunday.

The first came during a regular-season game in Germany. The Miami Dolphins' Super Wild Card Weekend showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs marked Hill's return to Arrowhead Stadium, however.

As seen on Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins' finale, Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception.

Unfortunately for Hill and Co., it stood as the lone and final offensive highlight for the Dolphins, who succumbed to the reigning Super Bowl champion, 26-7.

In the bitter Kansas City cold, Miami's season concluded with the wild-card loss on Saturday and so too did the team's run on Hard Knocks, the show's season finale following the team's.

After his TD score, which came early in the second quarter and cut the Dolphins' deficit to 10-7, Hill ran to his wife and gave her the touchdown ball. He then told his teammates on the sideline, "Lean on me, lean on me."

The Dolphins were unable to do that, though. Hill finished the game with five catches on eight targets for 62 yards and the score. Or, four catches for nine yards other than his highlight-reel play.

It was an unsatisfying homecoming for Hill and an unhappy ending for the Fins.

Related Content

news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

Speaking for the first time since being named the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters discussed the challenge ahead for him and the new ownership group to lead the team through a rebuild and into what they hope can be a new era of football in the D.C. area.
news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore is ACL in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Mike Tomlin tells Steelers players he plans on coaching team in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told players on Tuesday the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

New Orleans is firing offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Carmichael has held the position since 2009, continuing in the role through the transition from Sean Payton to current head coach Dennis Allen in 2022. 
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Goal is to have QB Tua Tagovailoa in Miami 'long-term'

The Miami Dolphins' swift playoff exit jumpstarted offseason questions swirling around the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former first-round pick heads into the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year option set to pay $23.171 million in 2024. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday that the club plans for Tagovailoa to be the QB "long-term."
news

Najee Harris: Steelers need to be 'more disciplined,' calls for 'in-house' changes in wake of playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday extended the Steelers' playoff drought to seven seasons without a postseason win, the longest by a Pittsburgh squad since 1970. Running back Najee Harris has been around for two of those playoff losses and couldn't bite his tongue following Monday's thrashing.
news

Baker Mayfield propels 'underdog' Buccaneers to Divisional Round with win over Eagles: 'It's always fun to be counted out'

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield played like he woke up feeling dangerous as the Bucs bludgeoned the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 on Monday night.
news

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce retires after 13 seasons following wild-card loss to Buccaneers

After the Philadelphia Eagles' season-ending playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, center Jason Kelce announced he's retiring following his 13th season.
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on job status after late-season collapse, playoff exit: 'I'm thinking about the guys'

The Philadelphia Eagles completed their meltdown with a wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni chose to focus on what the loss means for his players rather than what it means for his future.