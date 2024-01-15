Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill jokes Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed 'jammed' him to 'Cancun'

Published: Jan 15, 2024 at 01:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs defense bullied the Miami Dolphins in the bitter cold at Arrowhead Stadium in Saturday's 26-7 domination during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Physical K.C. cornerback L'Jarius Sneed highlighted the pummeling on one particular play, jamming Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill into the netherworld to help force a third-and-17 sack of Tua Tagovailoa following the two-minute warning in the first half with the score still 13-7.

Hill acknowledged the play on social media on Monday.

It's a humorous response from the All-Pro wideout and underscores how Hill was slowed by his former club. Hill generated five catches on eight targets for 62 yards, 53 of which came on the Dolphins' lone TD of the night.

Sneed allowed just two receptions for 20 yards on eight targets in the Chiefs' Wild Card victory over Miami (four in tight windows), per Next Gen Stats. In the two matchups against the Dolphins this season, Sneed allowed a single reception on eight combined targets to Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

A Pro Bowl snub, Sneed has been sensational in Steve Spagnuolo's defense, playing with a physical fervor that might generate penalties but also slows down the opponent's top wideouts. The soon-to-be 27-year-old former fourth-round pick should cash in as a free agent this offseason.

