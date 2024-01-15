Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill jokes Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed 'jammed' him to 'Cancun'

It's a humorous response from the All-Pro wideout and underscores how Hill was slowed by his former club. Hill generated five catches on eight targets for 62 yards, 53 of which came on the Dolphins' lone TD of the night.

Sneed allowed just two receptions for 20 yards on eight targets in the Chiefs' Wild Card victory over Miami (four in tight windows), per Next Gen Stats. In the two matchups against the Dolphins this season, Sneed allowed a single reception on eight combined targets to Hill and Jaylen Waddle.