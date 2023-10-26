Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (hip) says he's playing Sunday vs. Patriots after missing Wednesday's practice

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he's good to go for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots despite missing a practice this week due to a hip injury.

"Yeah, baby," Hill told reporters on Thursday when asked about his availability for Sunday. "I'm good, baby."

Hill missed Wednesday's practice, putting his status for Sunday in some doubt. But he was back at practice on Thursday, with NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reporting that Hill looked close to his normal self.

So what prevented him from going on Wednesday? Hill, who officially was a limited participant on Thursday, offered up an interesting response.

"I just wanted some attention because my mom wouldn't talk to me yesterday," Hill said, "so I needed some attention from somebody. I'm good, though."

Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (902) and TD receptions (seven), catching 53 passes on 74 targets. On Sunday, he tied his season high with 11 catches and had a touchdown, but Hill also dropped a TD in a loss to the Eagles.