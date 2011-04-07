Dolphins would be better served upgrading areas other than QB

That's not to say the Colts will take a quarterback in the first round -- it would be shocking if they did -- but using a pick in the middle rounds would simply be smart business. As the Ron Wolf Packers of the 1990s showed (Mark Brunell, Ty Detmer, Matt Hasselbeck, Aaron Brooks), developing a solid young quarterback behind your starter can reap rewards down the line. If the Colts draft someone now and hit on that pick, they could either have the heir apparent, or a valuable chip to trade off in, say, the 2014 offseason.