Dolphins were willing to give up multiple first-round picks in 2020 NFL Draft for Joe Burrow

When the Bengals landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they never wavered on who they wanted. Despite some public statements, they never considered a trade, and their actions showed it.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the talks, the Dolphins called Cincinnati and attempted to trade for the selection that wound up being LSU quarterback Joe Burrow﻿. The call was quick, and the member of the Bengals brass who picked up the phone quickly hung up.

No interest at all.

It was one of the main decisions that led to them playing the Kansas City Chiefs in today's AFC Championship Game.

What would the price have been? Sources say Miami was willing to trade all three No. 1 picks it had in 2020 -- including the No. 5 pick that wound up being Tua Tagovailoa -- and potentially more. There was not a consensus on what it would take, just that Miami wanted to try. The Bengals made sure it wasn't a thing.

Owner Stephen Ross was among the voices pushing hardest for the trade, according to sources. In the end, the Bengals never considered it. They selected Burrow, and the rest will live in Bengals history.

Looking back, the trade would have been worth it for Miami. As it stands now, however, the Dolphins' belief in Tua as their starter is considered significant and the hope is the new hire at head coach will help him become their franchise QB.

Thanks in part to Burrow's prowess, especially his ability to be cool under pressure, the Bengals are one win from a Super Bowl.

Head coach Zac Taylor has said Burrow is special.