Bengals' Tobin: No decision has been made on top pick

"I think right now, I would be open to leaving everything on the table, because we haven't decided anything yet," Tobin told Rapoport. "I would not be open to eliminating options as we sit here at the Senior Bowl. When we still have the combine to go through, we still have all of the March and April draft prep to go to. We still have our own internal evaluations to go to. We're just starting the process with our coaches getting involved In the scouting area and it's just way too early to eliminate anything. As we go through, it'll become clear to us. It's gotta become clear as a staff. Where there might be individuals who feel one way or the other, but as a staff we haven't gotten together and collectively made those decisions. That's what we'll be tasked with as we go forward."