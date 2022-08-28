Dolphins VP of communications Jason Jenkins dies at 47

Published: Aug 27, 2022 at 09:41 PM
Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Jason Jenkins, who spent nearly 14 years with the Miami Dolphins and eventually became the team's senior vice president of communications, died unexpectedly Saturday, the team said. He was 47.

Jenkins joined the Dolphins in 2009, after spending nearly seven years working with the San Francisco 49ers. He also worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and Texas Tech -- his alma mater, which asked him to deliver a commencement address in 2018.

"I'm here to tell you, it won't be your geography that marks your journey," Jenkins said in that speech. "It'll be three things: the depth of your relationships, the foundation of your values and the courage of your decision-making. So my career, and life, has been awesome."

The Houston native is survived by wife Elizabeth and three children. The Dolphins announced his death during their preseason game Saturday against Philadelphia.

Jenkins served on many boards in South Florida, including the Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow, and YWCA Miami.

"Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people," Dolphins vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. "Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met."

