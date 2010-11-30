Dolphins try to keep pace against Browns

The storyline
Chad Henne gets his starting job back by default, but is taking advantage of it. The Browns are playing as hard as any outfit in this league. Two smashmouth teams getting together in the Florida sun.
Why you should watch
Peyton Hillis is now a force in the pass game, too. Brandon Marshall might return for the first time since embarrassing himself on our Thursday night game. Shaun Rogers continues to bring it with more consistency than I've seen in a long, long time.
Did you know?
Hillis is one of only three Browns to record 11 rushing touchdowns in a season (Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly are the others). ... Cleveland's Brian Robiskie had a career-best seven catches last week. ... Dolphins wide receiver Davone Bess leads the AFC with 24 third-down receptions. ... Miami's Karlos Dansby leads the team with 80 tackles.