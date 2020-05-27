Dolphins to provide at least 1,000 meals each weekday for next year

The Miami Dolphins continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with charity.

Owner Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins Foundation on Wednesday announced a multi-million dollar commitment to providing food and jobs for the next year.

Beginning June 1, the Dolphins' Food Relief Program will offer 1,000 meals each weekday out of Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins will also work with local churches, leadership and community groups to purchase food from restaurants and provide a minimum of 1,000 meals each Sunday to those dealing with food insecurity. The program will generate jobs and revenue for the local restaurant industry and employ guest services and security staff at the stadium.

"We are committed to combating food insecurity and helping to provide consistent employment as the first step in rebuilding our community, starting in Miami Gardens," Ross said in the announcement. "We are thankful for the strength that our community has shown through this pandemic and it's our hope that this program will inspire others to give."

Ross and the organization will initially invest $2 million in the program and match up to an additional $1 million raised by the South Florida community and Dolphins fans worldwide. Individuals and businesses that wish to participate in the match program can donate online at dolphins.com/meals.

"Unemployment is growing and a lot of people are suffering and need help," Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "It was important for us to start at home and help the most vulnerable in our community with a long-term commitment; not just a one-time event."

On Tuesday, Hard Rock Stadium announced it will temporarily feature open-air theaters showcasing select Dolphins games and classic films, while also hosting commencement ceremonies and other events.

Earlier this month, Ross provided a grant for several Dolphins alumni to serve free meals to first responders, community partners and vulnerable populations. The Dolphins also partnered with Truist to support local small business and provide meals to the South Florida community.