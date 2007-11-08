Dolphins' Thomas may return Sunday against Bills

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas may be back in the lineup this week.

Thomas returned to full contact at practice Thursday. He has been bothered by the lingering effects of a concussion and subsequent car accident.

Thomas said he expects to play Sunday against Buffalo, but awaits medical clearance.

"I've got to be smart," he said. "But I feel fine right now."

Thomas missed two games in September with a concussion. Following the Dolphins' 49-28 loss to New England on Oct. 21, he was involved in an accident on the Florida Turnpike on the way home from the stadium, and he missed Miami's only game since.

Migraines bothered the seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker this week, but he declined to discuss his symptoms.

"I really don't want to comment too much," Thomas said with a smile, "because doing that too much gives me a headache."

