Around the NFL

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki on appealing for WR tag designation: 'I'm not really a big controversy guy'

Published: Apr 14, 2022 at 08:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Miami Dolphins used the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, the immediate presumption was that the pass catcher would appeal to be designated a receiver rather than a tight end for tag purposes.

The franchise tag for receivers in 2022 is $18.419 million. The tight end tag is $10.931 million. The big chunk of change difference could motivate Gesicki to petition for the more lucrative designation. Given that he's known as a pass catcher who lined up in the slot on 402 snaps, out wide 218 and tight 140 times last season, he could have a case that he's closer to a receiver than a tight end.

On Wednesday, Gesicki was asked directly if he plans to appeal his designation. The 26-year-old didn't sound concerned with the situation.

"That's kind of up to -- obviously it's up to me, but more my agent and him kind of putting that out there," he said, per the team's transcript. "But as of now, I'm in here and I'm not really a big controversy guy. I'm not trying to be the guy that's the bad locker room guy or the guy that's bringing the organization down or the guy that's in the headlines for the wrong reasons. I'm just trying to, like I said, help this team in any way I can."

Gesicki pointed to his participation in voluntary offseason workouts to underscore that he holds no resentment for the Dolphins using the tag, whether TE or WR.

Coming off a career-high 780 yards receiving on 73 catches with two TDs, Gesicki isn't fretting the lack of a multi-year extension instead of playing on the franchise tag.

"I mean that's up to them, honestly," he said. "I have a good relationship with (general manager) Chris (Grier) and (executive) Brandon (Shore) and this new coaching staff obviously -- maybe that had something to do with it, I'm not sure. I don't really have all the answers. But I do know the kind of person that I am and the worker that I am and the player that I am, I'm just going to go back out there and continue to do what I do, continue to improve and make plays and help this team win football games and eventually get compensated for it."

The Dolphins and Gesicki have until July 15 to get a multi-year deal done. Traditionally, extensions for franchise-tagged players don't get done until closer to the deadline.

In new coach Mike McDaniel's offense, Gesicki should have a significant role alongside speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, taking advantage of single coverage, particularly by slower linebackers or smaller safeties. If a long-term deal isn't reached this offseason and he explodes in 2022, the future payday could be even bigger.

Related Content

news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) plans to be ready for training camp

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered the shoulder injury in Week 2, missing the next two games. Despite missing the two contests, the 23-year-old netted 1,091 yards and 6 TDs on 74 catches.

news

Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott signing one-year deal with Lions

Detroit is signing former Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played with the Panthers last season, visited the Colts on Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire.

news

Jerry Jones won't rule out Cowboys making move for higher pick: 'I would trade up this draft'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with reporters on Wednesday and gave a very hypothetical-reliant answer to the question of whether his team might trade up in the draft. The crux of his message was simple: There's plenty of room between the Cowboys and the top of the draft, so anything is possible.

news

Baker Mayfield speaks on looming divorce from Browns: 'I feel disrespected'

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland came to a sudden and ugly end this offseason. Unsurprisingly, he isn't happy about how it all happened.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 13

Desmond Ridder will visit the Seattle Seahawks today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. This marks the Seahawks' first-known visit with a potential quarterback draft pick after they traded away their long-time signal-caller Russell Wilson last month.

news

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to the Raiders through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause.

news

Justin Jefferson excited for Kevin O'Connell's 'laid-back' coaching style in Minnesota

At the nascent stages of his tenure, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has already won over key members of the locker room, including star receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: 'The juice is just different' with Russell Wilson in Denver

With Denver executing the seismic trade for Russell Wilson this offseason, Broncos players like Courtland Sutton can already feel the altered atmosphere surrounding the club.

news

Packers' Rich Bisaccia will 'look in every nook and cranny' to improve special teams unit

The Green Bay Packers operated the worst special teams unit in the NFL last season, missing kicks, botching punts, missing blocking assignments and tackling poorly on returns. Enter new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

news

Travis Etienne (foot) on missing chaotic 2021 Jaguars season: 'If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one'

Though missing a season is never a reason to smile, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne admitted Tuesday that being absent for a Jaguars 3-14 campaign rife with Urban Meyer-fused drama wasn't the worst season to have to miss.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW