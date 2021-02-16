Dolphins sign All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders to five-year, $22M extension through 2026

Sanders earned his first All-Pro bid in 2020, making 36 of 39 field-goal attempts, with a long of 56 yards. He was the only every-day kicker not to miss an extra point last season, making all 36 of his PATs. For his career, Sanders is the franchise's all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77 of 89 attempts.

Since becoming a seventh-round selection in 2018, Sanders has stabilized the Dolphins' kicking situation. He took it to another level in 2020 and will now be paid handsomely as one of the top kickers in the NFL. The $22 million total value on the extension is tops among kickers, while the per-year average in new money places him fourth in the league. Only ﻿Justin Tucker﻿ ($12.5M) and ﻿Jake Elliott﻿ ($10.45M) have more guaranteed money on their respective deals than Sanders.