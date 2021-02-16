Around the NFL

Dolphins sign All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders to five-year, $22M extension through 2026

Published: Feb 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders is getting paid.

The team officially announced Sanders signed a contract extension Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the extension is for five years, worth $22 million with $10M guaranteed, per a source informed of the situation.

Sanders is now signed through the 2026 season.

Sanders earned his first All-Pro bid in 2020, making 36 of 39 field-goal attempts, with a long of 56 yards. He was the only every-day kicker not to miss an extra point last season, making all 36 of his PATs. For his career, Sanders is the franchise's all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77 of 89 attempts.

Since becoming a seventh-round selection in 2018, Sanders has stabilized the Dolphins' kicking situation. He took it to another level in 2020 and will now be paid handsomely as one of the top kickers in the NFL. The $22 million total value on the extension is tops among kickers, while the per-year average in new money places him fourth in the league. Only ﻿Justin Tucker﻿ ($12.5M) and ﻿Jake Elliott﻿ ($10.45M) have more guaranteed money on their respective deals than Sanders.

Related Content

news

Panthers releasing DT Kawann Short after eight seasons in Carolina

Carolina is cutting veteran defensive lineman Kawann Short, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Short played eight seasons with the Panthers, but played just five games over the last two years.
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: 'You always bring in quarterbacks' whether in draft or free agency

﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is expected to be the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback for at least 2021, but his presence shouldn't stop the club from considering adding a potential replacement for down the line.
news

LeBron James says he 'would have made' NFL team if he tried out during 2011 lockout

During the 2011 NBA lockout, LeBron James had an offer to try out for the Cowboys. In a recent interview with The Athletic, James said that the Seahawks also sent him a jersey with an offer to work out.
news

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady came to Buccaneers to 'try a different way'

Tom Brady﻿'s seventh Super Bowl ring stands apart from the previous half dozen. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians explains why the QB made the decision to come to Tampa Bay to claim his latest Lombardi.
news

Adrian Peterson hopes to break Emmitt Smith's record, chase ring until he's 40

Adrian Peterson wants to play until he's 40 years old, and wants to make history in more ways than just merely remaining active in the NFL. He wants to break the all-time rushing record -- and win a title.
news

Darius Leonard shocked by Rivers' retirement, wants next QB to 'put the team first'

Darius Leonard didn't see Philip Rivers' retirement coming, but after processing the shock of the decision, he's ready to embrace his replacement
news

Vincent Jackson, former Chargers and Buccaneers receiver, dies at age of 38

Former Pro Bowl receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Tampa-area hotel room on Monday, according to local authorities. He was 38 years old.
news

Bears DC Sean Desai: Chicago defense needs a 'tune-up' in 2021, not an overhaul

The Bears defense has the pieces to bounce back from 2020 and remain one of the top defenses in the NFL this season. Speaking with reporters Monday, Chicago DC Sean Desai called the task a "tune-up," not a remake.
news

Washington hires Chris Polian as director of pro personnel

The Washington Football Team is adding another voice to its front office. Washington is hiring Chris Polian as director of pro personnel. Polian spent 2013-2019 in Jacksonville with the same title.
news

Johnny Manziel participates in Fan Controlled Football: 'Feels like I'm super washed up'

﻿Johnny Manziel﻿ was back on a football field this weekend. The former Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick participated in the Fan Controlled Football league on Saturday night. 
news

Jalen Hurts reportedly expected to gather Eagles receivers for workouts

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported last week that Hurts will gather with a group of young Eagles receivers in Texas at some point in the next month to kickstart offseason workouts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW