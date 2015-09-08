Around the NFL

Dolphins sign Jonas Gray to practice squad

Published: Sep 08, 2015 at 12:41 PM

Running back Jonas Gray has found a new home, but it isn't on a team's active roster.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Gray was picked up by the Miami Dolphins and added to their practice squad, per a team source. He was released by the Patriots on Saturday as they cut down to their 53-man roster.

The former undrafted free agent from Notre Dame made history last November, rushing for as many touchdowns as the rest of the league combined Sunday when he nabbed four scores on the ground against the Indianapolis Colts. He was the first player to accomplish this feat since at least 1940.

Gray compiled 201 yards on 37 carries in that game and seemed poised to take on a bigger role, but found himself in coach Bill Belichick's doghouse for oversleeping and missing practice the following week. The Patriots would bring in LeGarrette Blount late in the season and Gray wound up a healthy scratch in Super Bowl XLIX, which New England won.

The Dolphins currently carry three running backs on their roster -- Lamar Miller, Damien Williams and LaMichael James -- so it isn't inconceivable that Gray could find himself in a game again this season. It'll just be an uphill battle for the former Sports Illustrated cover boy.

UPDATE: Gray was signed to the Dolphins' active 53-man roster on Friday.

