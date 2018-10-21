Around the NFL

Dolphins seeking third-rounder for DeVante Parker

Published: Oct 20, 2018
Austin Knoblauch

The Miami Dolphins are shopping DeVante Parker ahead of the Oct. 30 trade deadline, but what will it take to pry the wide receiver out of South Beach?

Speaking on Good Morning Football Weekend, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Dolphins want at least a third-round draft pick in exchange for Parker. Several teams have contacted the Dolphins about Parker, Pelissero added.

As Pelissero noted, Parker has been a productive wideout for the Dolphins -- when healthy. A troublesome quad injury has limited the former first-round pick to two catches for 40 yards in the two games he's played in this season. With newcomers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson proving to be very reliable pass-catchers, Parker's role in the offense has become expendable.

While the Dolphins' asking price for Parker certainly seems more reasonable than the bounty the Oakland Raidersare seeking for their former first-round wideout, it remains to be seen whether another team is willing to take a chance on Parker, who was inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Outside of his injury issues, Parker's contract could drive away potential suitors. The Dolphins exercised his 2019 option, which pays out $9.39 million and is guaranteed against injury.

