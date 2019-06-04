Dolphins safety Reshad Jones shakes off trade reports

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones was fully aware of the trade rumors as he showed up Tuesday for the start of the team's three-day mandatory minicamp.
But Jones didn't appear overly concerned with his name linked to reports after he elected to not attend the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program.
"I've seen it and I've heard of it, but I control what I control," Jones said, via Dolphins' transcripts. "I'm in great shape. I'm still one of the best safeties in this league and whatever happens, happens. I control what I control. I'm here, I love this city, I love the fans. I'd love to be a part of the Dolphins organization."
While the two-time Pro Bowler emphasized his desire to remain in Miami, he believed his decision to not attend OTAs was overblown by the media.
"I know you guys have to write stories and stuff like that, but me and coach [Brian Flores] were communicating," Jones told reporters. "Voluntary means voluntary, so I took the time to get physically ready to play a 16-game stretch coming off a surgery in February."
During his time away, Jones said he stayed in touch with Flores to keep him informed on how his shoulder rehabilitation was going. And Jones didn't get a sense of issues from the Dolphins on his decision to recover away from the team.
Jones, who revealed that he still isn't 100 percent healthy but "close," also used social media to put out workout videos during the offseason. But he quickly pointed out the posts weren't offered as proof to others on his work ethic or how his training regimen was going.
"I don't really have to prove anything to anybody," he said. "I've been one of the best safeties in this league for a long time. I put the work in year in and year out. That's my pattern. That's what I do. Every year, I put the work in. I post videos up the previous year, the year before that and every year so it's the same thing I do year in and year out."
Ultimately, Jones is where he's supposed to be now when considering the voluntary portion of the offseason workout program is now in the rearview mirror.
And with a new coaching staff, Jones looks forward to absorbing how he will be utilized with a new defensive scheme in place as he enters a 10th professional season.
"I'm excited to be back," he said. "I'm excited to be here with my teammates, learning the defense. There are a lot of packages and a lot of stuff I have to catch up to, but I'm excited about it."