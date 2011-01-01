Dolphins rookie Carroll's strange season ends with head injury

Miami Dolphins rookie kick returner Nolan Carroll has been ruled out of Sunday's game at New England because of a head injury.
Carroll, also a backup defensive back, was limited in practice during the week and didn't make the trip with the team Saturday.
Carroll averaged 24.3 yards on 27 kickoff returns this season, in which he became better known for being tripped by Jets strength and conditioning coach Sal Alosi on the sideline during a punt return in a Dec. 12 game in New York.
Alosi was first suspended without pay for the remainder of the season and fined $25,000 by the Jets for tripping Carroll, before being suspended indefinitely by the team after acknowledging he ordered the players to form a wall along the sideline.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.