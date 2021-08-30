Dolphins release veteran center Matt Skura

Matt Skura﻿'s stay in Miami didn't make it to the regular season.

The Dolphins have released the veteran center, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Skura joined Miami in March on a one-year, $1.75 million deal after rising from undrafted free agent to starting center over four seasons in Baltimore. Skura's departure wasn't entirely surprising, considering his struggles with his most important responsibility -- snapping the ball -- became a glaring issue with the Ravens in Weeks 9 and 10 of last season, leading to a loss to the Patriots and his benching in favor of replacement Patrick Mekari﻿.

Skura was expected to man a starting role along Miami's offensive line in 2021, but Miami's second-round selection of Notre Dame lineman Liam Eichenberg complicated matters. Eichenberg moved from tackle to guard upon reaching the Dolphins and is set to start on the left side in 2021. The rookie's rise to the starting lineup and Michael Deiter﻿'s shift from guard to center made Skura expendable.