Dolphins release veteran center Matt Skura

Published: Aug 30, 2021 at 06:16 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Skura﻿'s stay in Miami didn't make it to the regular season.

The Dolphins have released the veteran center, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Skura joined Miami in March on a one-year, $1.75 million deal after rising from undrafted free agent to starting center over four seasons in Baltimore. Skura's departure wasn't entirely surprising, considering his struggles with his most important responsibility -- snapping the ball -- became a glaring issue with the Ravens in Weeks 9 and 10 of last season, leading to a loss to the Patriots and his benching in favor of replacement Patrick Mekari﻿.

Skura was expected to man a starting role along Miami's offensive line in 2021, but Miami's second-round selection of Notre Dame lineman Liam Eichenberg complicated matters. Eichenberg moved from tackle to guard upon reaching the Dolphins and is set to start on the left side in 2021. The rookie's rise to the starting lineup and Michael Deiter﻿'s shift from guard to center made Skura expendable.

With a mere $400,000 (Skura's signing bonus) tied up in the veteran's one-year deal and less than $7 million in available cap space for 2021, Miami cut him loose, saving $1.35 million in space while moving forward with a younger line.

Related Content

news

49ers LB coach Johnny Holland stepping away due to cancer recurrence 

Longtime NFL assistant Johnny Holland, who was set for his fifth season with the San Francisco 49ers, announced Monday he will take some time away to receive cancer treatment due to a recurrence of multiple myeloma. 
news

Texans activate LT Laremy Tunsil from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Houston Texans activated ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, ending their star left tackle's lengthy absence from practice, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Saints owner Gayle Benson donates $1M to Gulf Coast Renewal Fund

In the wake of Hurricane Ida wreaking havoc on New Orleans along with other areas of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson announced Monday she is donating $1 million to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. 
news

Bengals trade former first-rounder Billy Price to Giants for DL B.J. Hill

Billy Price's time in Cincinnati was headed for a likely conclusion following 2021. The Bengals sped up that timeline by trading him Monday. Cincinnati is sending Price to New York in exchange for defensive lineman B.J. Hill.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Carson Wentz﻿ won't be returning to team drills at Colts practice after all. The quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, along with starting center Ryan Kelly and receiver ﻿Zach Pascal﻿.
news

Harbaugh: Ravens plan to fill J.K. Dobbins' absence with 'multiple backs' 

The Ravens absorbed a gut punch to their offense over the weekend with the loss of J.K. Dobbins﻿, and they now must sift through various possibilities for who'll line up beside ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ this season. In Baltimore's offense, replacing Dobbins isn't a job for one, according to coach John Harbaugh.
news

Saints practicing in Dallas after Hurricane Ida hits New Orleans; NFL monitoring home opener

Displaced by Hurricane Ida, which blew through New Orleans over the weekend, the Saints will spend the next few days in Dallas, practicing at AT&T Stadium.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 30

Tim Boyle﻿ suffered a broken thumb in Friday's loss to the Colts and will undergo surgery to repair the injury. Lions HC Dan Campbell said he doesn't believe it will end the backup QB's season, he admitted he can't yet rule it out.
news

Arthur Smith: QB Josh Rosen handled last-minute Falcons audition 'pretty well'

Four NFL teams have jettisoned quarterback ﻿Josh Rosen﻿. In the Falcons, a fifth has opened yet another door for the former first-round draft pick from UCLA. Arthur Smith said Rosen "did a nice job" in Sunday's preseason finale. Will it be enough to make the team?
news

Giants LT Andrew Thomas knows 'there's definitely pressure' after struggling to protect Daniel Jones

The 2021 season is a pivotal campaign for Daniel Jones and the Giants. One key player in how Big Blue's evaluation of its QB will go is left tackle Andrew Thomas. 
news

Frank Reich: 'Big week' for Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson as starters take part in team drills

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson could be on the field Week 1 or miss multiple games to open the season. The first test comes today.
