Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL

When asked Wednesday who the fastest player in the NFL is, Breida replied: "Oh, man, you guys know the answer to that question," per the Palm Beach Post's Hal Habib.

It is Breida, who pointed to the Next Gen Stats to back up his claim.

"Nobody has been able to beat me," Breida said, via ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

The numbers support Breida's confident declaration. According to Next Gen Stats, only one ball carrier reached 22.3 mph in 2019. It was Breida, who topped out at exactly 22.3 mph on the above touchdown run, an 83-yard scamper that was such a home run of a play, that same gust of wind coming from Breida could almost be felt from the upper reaches of the Levi's Stadium press box.

That was the only time Breida landed near the top of the ball-carrying speed charts last season, though three of his former 49ers teammates also landed in the 21 mph-or-better group: Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Deebo Samuel (twice). Going back to 2016, Breida's run was the eighth-fastest by a ballcarrier in the entire NFL.

The leader -- you guessed it -- is Chiefs burner Tyreek Hill, who remains the only ballcarrier to break 23 mph (23.24), which he did on a 105-yard kick return touchdown in 2016.