Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) expected to play tonight vs. Bengals

Thursday Night Football is going to get its marquee matchup.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is expected to play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals barring a setback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe) should also be ready to play against Cincinnati, per Pelissero. It's not all good injury news Thursday, however, as the Dolphins as linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) was added to the injury report and is questionable for tonight.

Tagovailoa suffered the injuries in last Sunday's thrilling win over Buffalo, a statement victory that forced the rest of the NFL to take Miami seriously after just three games this season. Entering a short week, there was legitimate concern Tagovailoa might not be able to face off against his fellow 2020 draft classmate, Joe Burrow, under the bright lights of Thursday night, leading to a questionable status for the game.

Those worries can be set aside. Tagovailoa should take the field at Paycor Stadium with his full complement of receivers available to him, provided Waddle is also good to go.