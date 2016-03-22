Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill: Adam Gase 'has my back'

The Miami Dolphins hired coach Adam Gase with the main objective to improve quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Before a single offseason snap has taken place, the quarterback's confidence has already been boosted.
"(Gase) has made it abundantly clear to me that we're on the same team," Tannehill told the Miami Herald. "He has my back and just to have that reassurance, that confidence in me, it's huge.
"It gives me a lot more confidence in the things I can do and how I can carry myself. I can just believe he's always going to have my back. Obviously, you have to play well to keep your spot. But just to have his confidence going in and that he's going to have my back, it means a lot."
Tannehill raving about Gase already instilling confidence speaks volumes about what prior coaching staffs thought of the quarterback.
During the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross echoed the belief that Tannehill will have the full support of the new coaching staff.
"I think Ryan is a rare individual who is exceptionally athletic, exceptionally bright and hard working and dedicated. And I think when he gets the right kind of coaching we can expect great things," Ross told the Miami Herald. "So I think really, that Adam's experience and track record with quarterbacks and getting confidence back to Ryan that he needs and hasn't had, and with the support of the coaches, we're very optimistic and looking forward."
Gase spoke during the NFL Scouting Combine about giving Tannehill more freedom to run the offense at the line of scrimmage -- but added the caveat that he won't hand over the reins until the entire offense is ready.
The quarterback sounds giddy about the opportunity.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Tannehill said. "We've been in some adverse situations, and to be able to have a head coach and offensive coordinator that give me that freedom to attack teams that way, give me the versatility at the line of scrimmage, it's exciting for me. It's something I'm really looking forward to and can't wait to get started on."
Boasting about confidence in the offseason is a well-worn trope, but it's notable from a quarterback who was treated with kid gloves by previous play-callers.
Gase earned high praise last season for his work with Jay Cutler. Raising Tannehill's game will present an even bigger challenge.