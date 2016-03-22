Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill: Adam Gase 'has my back'

Published: Mar 22, 2016 at 03:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins hired coach Adam Gase with the main objective to improve quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Before a single offseason snap has taken place, the quarterback's confidence has already been boosted.

"(Gase) has made it abundantly clear to me that we're on the same team," Tannehill told the Miami Herald. "He has my back and just to have that reassurance, that confidence in me, it's huge.

"It gives me a lot more confidence in the things I can do and how I can carry myself. I can just believe he's always going to have my back. Obviously, you have to play well to keep your spot. But just to have his confidence going in and that he's going to have my back, it means a lot."

Tannehill raving about Gase already instilling confidence speaks volumes about what prior coaching staffs thought of the quarterback.

During the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross echoed the belief that Tannehill will have the full support of the new coaching staff.

"I think Ryan is a rare individual who is exceptionally athletic, exceptionally bright and hard working and dedicated. And I think when he gets the right kind of coaching we can expect great things," Ross told the Miami Herald. "So I think really, that Adam's experience and track record with quarterbacks and getting confidence back to Ryan that he needs and hasn't had, and with the support of the coaches, we're very optimistic and looking forward."

Gase spoke during the NFL Scouting Combine about giving Tannehill more freedom to run the offense at the line of scrimmage -- but added the caveat that he won't hand over the reins until the entire offense is ready.

The quarterback sounds giddy about the opportunity.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Tannehill said. "We've been in some adverse situations, and to be able to have a head coach and offensive coordinator that give me that freedom to attack teams that way, give me the versatility at the line of scrimmage, it's exciting for me. It's something I'm really looking forward to and can't wait to get started on."

Boasting about confidence in the offseason is a well-worn trope, but it's notable from a quarterback who was treated with kid gloves by previous play-callers.

Gase earned high praise last season for his work with Jay Cutler. Raising Tannehill's game will present an even bigger challenge.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
news

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

The Falcons could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft. They'll be out in full force for Trey Lance's second pro day, Tom Pelissero reports. They've also gotten calls about trading down and are evaluating all their options.
news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Titans' Mike Vrabel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW