Around the NFL

Dolphins players announce they will remain in locker room for anthems

Published: Sep 10, 2020 at 08:47 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Players on the Miami Dolphins announced in a video Thursday that they will remain in the team's locker room for the playing of the national anthem this Sunday ahead of their regular-season opener against the New England Patriots.

In the video, Dolphins players explained their decision to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem as well as the playing of Lift Every Voice and Sing, known as the Black national anthem, which will be played before all 16 Week 1 games.

"Is it authentic? That's the mystery," the video begins. "Or is it just another symbolic victory. Now there's two anthems. Do we kneel, do we stand? If we can just right our wrongs we wouldn't need two songs. We don't need another publicity parade. So we'll just stay inside until it's time to play the game."

Players go on to call on owners with "influence and pockets bigger than ours to call up officials and flex political power" in lieu of "fluff and empty gestures."

The video concludes with head coach Brian Flores stating, "Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all your questions. We'll just stay inside."

Players participating in the video were: Christian Wilkins, Eric Rowe, Byron Jones, Ted Karras, Davon Godchaux, Kavon Frazier, Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Jesse Davis, Matt Brieda, Preston Williams, Bobby McCain, Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Isaiah Ford, Patrick Laird, Jamal Perry and Elandon Roberts.Below is the full text of the Dolphins players' message:

"Is it authentic? That's the mystery. Or is it just another symbolic victory. Now there's two anthems. Do we kneel, do we stand? If we can just right our wrongs we wouldn't need two songs. We don't need another publicity parade. So we'll just stay inside until it's time to play the game. Whatever happened to the funds that were promised? All of a sudden we've got a collapsed pocket? The bottom line should not be the net profit. You can't open your heart when its controlled by your wallet. Decals and patches. Fireworks and trumpets. We're not puppets. Don't publicize false budgets. Ask the pundits and we shouldn't have a say. If you speak up for change, then I'll shut up and play. If we remain silent that would just be selfish. Since they don't have a voice we're speaking up for the helpless. It's not enough to act like you care for the troops. Millions for pre-game patriotism. You get paid to salute.

"Life Every Voice and Sing? It's just a way to save face. Lose the mask and stop hiding the real game face. So if my dad was a solider but the cops killed my brother, do I stand for one anthem and then kneel for the other? This attempt to unify only creates more divide, so we'll just skip the song and dance, and as a team we'll stay inside. We need changed hearts, not just the response to pressure. Enough. No more fluff and empty gestures. We need owners with influence and pockets bigger than ours to call up officials and flex political power. When education is not determined by where we reside. And we have the means to purchase what the doctor prescribed. And you fight for prison reform and innocent lives. And you repair the communities that were tossed to the side. And you admit you gained from it and swallowed your pride. And when greed is not the compass but love is the guide. And when the courts don't punish skin color, but punish the crime. Until then we'll just skip the long production and just stay inside. For centuries we've been trying to make you aware. Either you're in denial or just simply don't really care. It's not a Black-white thing, or a left-right thing. Let's clean the whole bird, and stop arguing about which wing."

Related Content

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks openly on mental health
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks openly on mental health

In the aftermath of his brother's suicide and his mother's battle with cancer, star quarterback Dak Prescott was candid about his own bout with anxiety and depression, while urging others to talk openly about an often difficult topic.
Teams hold moment of unity before kickoff; Texans remain in locker room during anthem
news

Teams hold moment of unity before kickoff; Texans remain in locker room during anthem

Prior to the first game of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday night, the Houston Texans remained in their locker room during the playing of the national anthem. The Chiefs were on the sideline with Alex Okafor as the lone player kneeling. 
Cam Newton ready to debut with Patriots: 'Excitement level is on 1,000'
news

Cam Newton ready to debut with Patriots: 'Excitement level is on 1,000'

New Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton's raring to go as the 2020 season is set to kick off for him and New England on Sunday against the Dolphins. 
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge speaks to the media during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Giants HC Joe Judge restarts practice after criticizing team's sluggish effort

Joe Judge made it clear from Day 1 that he wanted to bring a physical, old-school approach to New York. Thursday provided another example of the ideology the Giants head coach is seeking to instill. 
Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) against the Kansas City Chiefs in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
news

Week 1 inactives: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactive players for the 2020 NFL Kickoff Game between Houston Texans and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton sustains AC joint sprain

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton sustained an AC joint sprain during practice on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He's considered day-to-day and questionable for Monday night's opener against the Titans. 
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks reaches out to make a catch during an NFL training camp football practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

A game-time decision questionable for the opener, Texans WR Brandin Cooks will be active tonight vs. the Chiefs. Bears running back David Montgomery is dealing with a hamstring injury but told reporters he's a step closer to feeling healthy.  
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) runs through pass rushing drills during an NFL football practice in Nashville, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
news

Titans DE Jadeveon Clowney guarantees he'll be ready for Week 1: 'That's what I signed up for'

Jadeveon Clowney conveniently missed training camp and nearly every opportunity possible to prepare for the 2020 season with a new team, yet he thinks he'll still be ready for the Titans' opener on Monday.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz warm-up during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP)
news

Zach Ertz on wanting to stay in Philly: 'I don't know for sure if that feeling is mutual'

Zach Ertz wants to stay in Philadelphia but he is uncertain if that will happen. The tight end is not sure if the feeling is mutual with the Eagles.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the team's headquarter in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos LB Von Miller to undergo surgery, likely out for season

Von Miller couldn't avoid undergoing the knife following his ankle injury. Ian Rapoport reports that after a visit with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, the Broncos pass rusher will have surgery to repair the dislocated tendon. The surgery will sideline Miller several months and likely for the entire season.  
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Clay Matthews 'open to playing' in 2020 after not reaching agreement with Broncos

The Broncos spoke to Clay Matthews about potentially signing on to help replace the injured Von Miller but were reportedly told he wouldn't be playing this season. Matthews' agent tells Mike Garafolo the 34-year-old LB is interested in signing in the right situation.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL