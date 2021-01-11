Around the NFL

Dolphins, Panthers named coaching staffs for 2021 Senior Bowl

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 09:32 AM
The coaching staffs for the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl are set.

The prestigious collegiate all-star game announced Monday that the staffs for the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will coach the game later this month.

The Dolphins hold the Nos. 3 and 18 overall picks in this year's draft (the No. 3 selection comes via the Texans from the Laremy Tunsil trade), while the Panthers will pick eighth overall.

"The entire Miami Dolphins organization is excited to take part in this year's Senior Bowl," Flores said in a statement. "In this unique run up to the draft, the Senior Bowl will be a great opportunity for our coaches and personnel department to interact with these players for a full week. We look forward to with working these prospects as part of this premier event with a tradition of featuring top tier talent."

Said Rhule: "We're thrilled to coach at the Senior Bowl. Every year, Jim Nagy and his staff put together the best showcase of college talent in the nation, and we're really excited to lead and get to know a team of this year's top draft prospects."

The Senior Bowl routinely boasts plenty of star power, and last year's game featured Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert﻿, Panthers defensive back Jeremy Chinn﻿, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool﻿, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts﻿.

The Senior Bowl will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET Jan. 30 on NFL Network.

