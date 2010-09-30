Dolphins' Marshall fires back at criticism of play at end of Jets game

Published: Sep 30, 2010 at 12:47 PM

Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall is pretty good on defense, too.

When criticized for his effort by three NFL Network analysts, including former wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, Marshall fired back.

"They never coached," he said Thursday. "They need to continue to do what they do best and stop worrying about other things they don't know anything about."

Marshall had 10 catches for 166 yards and one touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. But he came up empty in the Dolphins' final series, when they had a first down at the Jets' 11-yard line and lost the ball on downs in the final minute.

On NFL Network's "Playbook" show Wednesday, host Mike Mayock questioned Marshall's effort at the end, saying he appeared out of gas. Co-hosts Sharpe and Solomon Wilcots agreed.

"I don't honestly think those guys were elite players, including Sterling Sharpe," Marshall said. "I've got to turn on the film and see what he was able to do. I know he did some good things, but my understanding is he's not a Hall of Fame guy."

Sharpe was a three-time All-Pro for the Green Bay Packers. Marshall is a two-time Pro Bowl pick, but he hasn't made the more elite All-Pro team.

Marshall said he did well to catch 10 passes while covered much of the night by Antonio Cromartie.

"I went against one of the better corners in the league," Marshall said. "I'm not going to win them all."

When asked about the criticism of his star receiver, Dolphins coach Tony Sparano smiled slightly and noted Marshall's impressive statistics for the game. They included a 30-yard reception on Miami's final possession.

"Out of gas?" Sparano said. "I want to go to that gas station."

Sparano didn't have a problem with Marshall's response to the criticism, either.

"If somebody made a comment, Brandon has all the right in the world to defend himself," Sparano said.

If Marshall does get a little tired, he can be forgiven: He's on pace to surpass the 100-catch milestone for the fourth year in a row. He said his endurance is fine, and to keep it that way, he gets up every day at 5 a.m. to run a mile or two before practice.

Still, the Dolphins threw to Marshall only once in their final four plays against the Jets, and that pass fell incomplete. And Dolphins offensive coordinator Dan Henning said Marshall did go into the locker room late in the second quarter for an IV fluid treatment.

Marshall was playing his first game in Miami's humid climate, and the weather wasn't all that drained him.

"He is a high-anxiety, energy guy," Henning said. "You ought to see him before the game. He is like a caged tiger, and he's wound up really tight. We're working on that to try to get him to be patient and utilize all that energy in the game and not expend it too soon."

Marshall confirmed he gets excited beforehand, and he plans to do so Monday against the New England Patriots.

"I'm so passionate," he said. "I turn into a different person. That's what helped me be successful in my young career. Just watch me Monday night before kickoff. I'll be down in the end zone where we come out, getting that section riled up."

He's sure to be watched closely at the end of the game, too.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers place OLB T.J. Watt on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star pass rusher T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Week 12 big games, 8 opportunities & initial reaction to Lincoln Riley to USC

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 12 of the NFL season.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will not undergo surgery on toe at this time

Despite dealing with a painful toe injury, Aaron Rodgers isn't going anywhere. Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time.
news

Saints likely to start Taysom Hill at QB vs. Cowboys on 'Thursday Night Football'

New Orleans appears to be making a change under center ahead of "Thursday Night Football." ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ is taking first-team QB reps at Saints practice this week and is poised to start Thursday against the Cowboys.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW