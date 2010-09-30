Dolphins' Marshall fires back at criticism of play at end of Jets game

When criticized for his effort by three NFL Network analysts, including former wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, Marshall fired back.
"They never coached," he said Thursday. "They need to continue to do what they do best and stop worrying about other things they don't know anything about."
Marshall had 10 catches for 166 yards and one touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. But he came up empty in the Dolphins' final series, when they had a first down at the Jets' 11-yard line and lost the ball on downs in the final minute.
On NFL Network's "Playbook" show Wednesday, host Mike Mayock questioned Marshall's effort at the end, saying he appeared out of gas. Co-hosts Sharpe and Solomon Wilcots agreed.
"I don't honestly think those guys were elite players, including Sterling Sharpe," Marshall said. "I've got to turn on the film and see what he was able to do. I know he did some good things, but my understanding is he's not a Hall of Fame guy."
Sharpe was a three-time All-Pro for the Green Bay Packers. Marshall is a two-time Pro Bowl pick, but he hasn't made the more elite All-Pro team.
"I went against one of the better corners in the league," Marshall said. "I'm not going to win them all."
When asked about the criticism of his star receiver, Dolphins coach Tony Sparano smiled slightly and noted Marshall's impressive statistics for the game. They included a 30-yard reception on Miami's final possession.
"Out of gas?" Sparano said. "I want to go to that gas station."
Sparano didn't have a problem with Marshall's response to the criticism, either.
"If somebody made a comment, Brandon has all the right in the world to defend himself," Sparano said.
If Marshall does get a little tired, he can be forgiven: He's on pace to surpass the 100-catch milestone for the fourth year in a row. He said his endurance is fine, and to keep it that way, he gets up every day at 5 a.m. to run a mile or two before practice.
Marshall was playing his first game in Miami's humid climate, and the weather wasn't all that drained him.
"He is a high-anxiety, energy guy," Henning said. "You ought to see him before the game. He is like a caged tiger, and he's wound up really tight. We're working on that to try to get him to be patient and utilize all that energy in the game and not expend it too soon."
Marshall confirmed he gets excited beforehand, and he plans to do so Monday against the New England Patriots.
"I'm so passionate," he said. "I turn into a different person. That's what helped me be successful in my young career. Just watch me Monday night before kickoff. I'll be down in the end zone where we come out, getting that section riled up."
He's sure to be watched closely at the end of the game, too.
