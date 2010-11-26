Dolphins' Marshall doubtful vs. Raiders with hamstring injury

Published: Nov 26, 2010

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall didn't practice again Friday due to a hamstring injury. It's unlikely he'll travel with the team to Oakland for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Marshall, the team leader in receptions (58) and yards (693), hasn't practiced all week because of the injury sustained last week against Chicago.

In another decision critical to the offense, coach Tony Sparano still hasn't chosen a starter at quarterback. Chad Henne is recovering from a knee injury sustained two weeks ago against Tennessee. He practiced on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable.

Tyler Thigpen, the third-team quarterback two weeks ago, started in last week's 16-0 loss to Chicago and had an uninspiring performance that included two interceptions.

Miami made a roster move Friday, signing defensive lineman Chris Baker and waiving defensive lineman Clifton Geathers.

Center Joe Berger (knee), linebacker Karlos Dansby (toe), and wide receiver Roberto Wallace (knee) were limited in practice and are listed as questionable.

For the Raiders, cornerback Asomugha Nnamdi (ankle), defensive tackle John Henderson (foot), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (hamstring), and tight end Zach Miller (foot) were all limited in practice on Friday and are listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Chaz Schilens (knee) was limited in practice and is listed as out.

