Dolphins lose KR Sheets for season to torn Achilles' tendon

MIAMI -- Dolphins kick returner Kory Sheets tore his right Achilles' tendon during practice Wednesday and is out for the season.
Sheets was waived by the Dolphins hours after being hurt during a non-contact special teams drill. He fell to the ground, rolled in pain and eventually limped to the training room.
The season-ending injury was the second this week for the Dolphins. Rookie linebacker A.J. Edds was sidelined Monday by a knee injury and placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Sheets played in two games as a rookie last season and was hoping to make the roster as a returner. He played running back at Purdue.
Patrick Cobbs, who's coming back from a knee injury sustained last October, is the front-runner for kick-return duties.
