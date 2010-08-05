Dolphins lose KR Sheets for season to torn Achilles' tendon

Published: Aug 05, 2010 at 03:23 AM

MIAMI -- Dolphins kick returner Kory Sheets tore his right Achilles' tendon during practice Wednesday and is out for the season.

Sheets was waived by the Dolphins hours after being hurt during a non-contact special teams drill. He fell to the ground, rolled in pain and eventually limped to the training room.

The season-ending injury was the second this week for the Dolphins. Rookie linebacker A.J. Edds was sidelined Monday by a knee injury and placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Sheets played in two games as a rookie last season and was hoping to make the roster as a returner. He played running back at Purdue.

Patrick Cobbs, who's coming back from a knee injury sustained last October, is the front-runner for kick-return duties.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson sees Trevor Lawrence's strong end to Year 2 as blueprint for success in 2023

Trevor Lawrence's growth down the stretch of his third season was the catalyst to Jacksonville's success in 2022, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson sees it as the blueprint for a strong start in 2023.

news

Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do 'same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

The storyline for the Green Bay Packers all offseason will continue to revolve around Jordan Love taking the mantle from Aaron Rodgers. As far as wide receiver Romeo Doubs is concerned, the transition won't mean significant change.

news

Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have reached a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $45 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

news

Recently signed Bills LB Shane Ray looking to make NFL comeback after injuries derailed career

30-year-old linebacker Shane Ray was signed to Buffalo's roster after completing a tryout in May, getting him one step closer to resuming his dream of playing in the NFL for the first time since 2018.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More