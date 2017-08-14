Dolphins leaning toward starting Jay Cutler this week

The news comes exactly one week after Cutler's arrival in Miami, and while quarterbacks have been tasked with far quicker turnarounds in far bigger situations, this week's start provides some context to Cutler's situation. In just eight days, he was thrust from a broadcasting role into that of a 34-year-old unretired NFL quarterback who some fans and analysts around the football world believe will be better than injured starter Ryan Tannehill. Is it possible to live up to the hype in that amount of time?