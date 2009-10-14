Dolphins LB Roth finally ready to return from groin injury

Published: Oct 14, 2009 at 11:13 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Linebacker Matt Roth said Wednesday that he is healthy and ready to resume practice after the Miami Dolphins' next game.

Roth has been sidelined by a groin injury since the start of training camp. He is on the reserve-non-football injury list and said he has been told he'll be back at practice after the Dolphins' Oct. 25 game against the New Orleans Saints.

"I'll be ready to knock heads off," he said. "I can't wait."

Roth will return as a reserve after losing his starting job to six-time Pro Bowl selection Jason Taylor.

The Dolphins signed running back Kory Sheets off the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad Wednesday. Sheets took the roster spot of running back Patrick Cobbs, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Sheets joined the 49ers this year as an undrafted free agent and scored three touchdowns during the preseason. He is the second-leading rusher in Purdue history.

