Dolphins LB Porter questionable to play vs. Patriots with knee injury

DAVIE, Fla. -- Linebacker Joey Porter was added to the Miami Dolphins' injury report with a sore knee and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Porter has been bothered by an injury to his right knee and hamstring for much of the season. He sat out Friday's drills after practicing earlier this week.
Center Jake Grove sat out practice for the third consecutive day with an ankle injury and is listed as doubtful. He missed last weekend's game at Buffalo.
Ricky Williams, who has topped 100 rushing yards in each of the past three games, is listed as probable with a chest injury. He didn't miss any practice time this week.
