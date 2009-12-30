Dolphins LB Crowder out for season because of right foot injury

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a right foot injury, officially ending his season.
Crowder already had been ruled out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was hurt on the second play of last weekend's loss to the Houston Texans.
A decision regarding whether Crowder needs surgery will be made after the swelling in his foot goes down. Reggie Torbor will replace Crowder in the starting lineup.
