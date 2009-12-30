Dolphins LB Crowder out for season because of right foot injury

Published: Dec 30, 2009 at 08:47 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a right foot injury, officially ending his season.

Crowder already had been ruled out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was hurt on the second play of last weekend's loss to the Houston Texans.

A decision regarding whether Crowder needs surgery will be made after the swelling in his foot goes down. Reggie Torbor will replace Crowder in the starting lineup.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day to day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Recap (aka Last Call 4 Playoffs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 14 schedule!
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'plans' for Lamar Jackson (ankle) to start vs. Packers in Week 15

John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. The star QB does not have a high-ankle sprain and is expected to start versus the Packers in Week 15.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss 'MNF' vs. Cardinals

The Rams won't have one of their best players when they take on the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW