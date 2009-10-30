Dolphins LB Crowder doubtful against Jets with shoulder injury

Published: Oct 30, 2009 at 12:40 PM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami inside linebacker Channing Crowder is doubtful for the Dolphins' game at the New York Jets on Sunday because of a shoulder injury, and he could be sorely missed against a team that leads the NFL in rushing.

Crowder sat out practice for the third day in a row Friday, but he worked on the side and there's a chance he'll play at the Meadowlands, coach Tony Sparano said.

"You always worry about a guy being prepared mentally if they don't practice," Sparano said. "But from Channing's standpoint, I don't worry about that stuff. He is smart enough mentally to be one of our coaches."

Crowder has missed six games in his five-year career. He ranks fourth on the Dolphins with 22 tackles and helps plug the inside for a team ranked fourth in run defense.

"Certainly if you didn't play with Channing, you are missing a heck of a player," Sparano said. "First of all, Channing makes a lot of tackles. The guy is all over the place."

If Crowder is inactive, Reggie Torbor would move into the starting lineup, and newly acquired William Kershaw might see action. Torbor has started 20 games in his career.

Running back Ricky Williams (thumb) and nose tackle Jason Ferguson (foot) are listed as probable.

